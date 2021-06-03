Outdoors Digest

Herald Democrat

Calendar

June 5 – 14th annual City of Denison Catfish Rodeo at Waterloo Lake Park Pond.

June 10 – 51st Bassmaster Classic Kickoff Party at the historic Fort Worth Stockyards from 5-9 p.m. Visit www.bassmaster.com for details.

June 11-13 – Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic on Lake Ray Roberts with daily 6:15 a.m. take-offs from the Ray Roberts Lake State Park Isle du Bois Unit in Pilot Point. For information, visit www.bassmaster.com .

June 11-13 – Daily Bassmaster Classic weigh-ins at Fort Worth’s Dickie’s Arena beginning at 4:30 p.m. For information, visit www.bassmaster.com

June 11-13 – Bassmaster Classic Expo at Fort Worth’s Will Rogers Memorial Center. For information, visit www.bassmaster.com .

June 12 - Metroplex Bass Assassins Tournament on Lake Texoma out of Highport Marina. For information, call Joe Crowley at (214) 907-5816 or visit the website at www.metroplexba.com .

June 13 - JC Outdoors Spring Teams Tournament on Lake Texoma out of Alberta Creek Resort & Marina. For information, call (214) 773-5451 or visit www.jcoutdoors.com .

June 19 - Future Bass Team Trail Tournament on Lake Texoma out of Alberta Creek Resort & Marina. For information, call Joe Copeland at (580) 504-7320 or visit www.futurebasstrails.com.

June 26-27 – Inaugural Ducks Unlimited DUX Expo and Duck Jam music festival at Texas Motor Speedway. For information, visit www.ducks.org .

June 26-27 - Team Trail Outdoors Championship Tournament on Lake Texoma. For information, call (817) 896-2309 or visit www.tto-tx.com.

Notes

The Denison Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its 14th annual Catfish Rodeo this weekend on Saturday, June 5 at the Waterloo Lake Park Pond. While pre-event registration has filled up, Denison Parks and Recreation recreation manager Andrew Means says that there will be a chance for day-of-the-event registrations to occur. As angling spots are vacated around the Park Pond, others will be allowed to go and fish in their place...TPWD reminds anglers across the State of Texas that Saturday, June 5 is Free Fishing Day in the Lone Star State. The event happens each year on the first Saturday in June, a time that allows Texans to fish on any public waterbody in the state without a fishing license. “Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Inland Fisheries Director, in a news release. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”...TPWD game wardens conducted Memorial Day holiday weekend safety checks on more than 11,283 vessels state-wide between Friday and Monday last week and issued 1,283 citations. The agency says that wardens also issued 1,639 warnings for various boating safety law violations, arrested 36 individuals for Boating While Intoxicated and filed another five charges for Driving While Intoxicated. Additionally, another 42 people were arrested for various other crimes. “The increase in boating safety incidents over the Memorial Day weekend is attributed in part to many variables including the increase in new boaters since the start of the pandemic in 2020, severe weather, lack of use of life vests, abuse of alcohol, and not following general rules of safe boating,” said Cody Jones, Assistant Commander of Marine Enforcement for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, in a news release. “Flooding, heavy rains, storms, high winds and tornados in parts of Texas — coupled with the higher-than-usual anticipated holiday-seekers on the waterways and elsewhere — kept Texas Game Wardens on heightened alert.”...Sadly, game wardens investigated 17 boating accidents across the state and responded to three boating-related fatalities that occurred on Lake O’ Pines, Toledo Bend and Canyon Lake. Game wardens also responded to six open water drownings. “Drownings and deaths on the water are never easy to deal with, and arguably one of the toughest, least desirable parts of the job, since we’d like to see everyone return home safely…we know, though, that it’s even more challenging for the families who’ve unexpectedly lost their loved ones,” said Jones in the news release...

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, the water is lightly stained; water temps are 73-76 degrees; and the lake is 3.62 feet high. TPWD says that striped bass are good on live bait in the river channel and tributaries. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Largemouth bass are fair for those fishing skirted jigs, crankbaits, topwaters, and bladed spinnerbaits in water ranging from 3-18 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs near boathouses, timber near a channel, and brush piles...At Lake Ray Roberts, site of next week's Bassmaster Classic from June 11-13, water is lightly stained; water temp is 76 degrees; and the lake is 3.25 feet high. TPWD says that largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, crankbaits, spinners, and flipping jigs fished near points, drop-offs, and creek ledges. White bass are good in water depths 12-40 feet using slabs and swimbaits fished near main lake points, flats, and along the river channel. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around docks, bridge columns and in brush piles...At Lake Fork, water is lightly stained; water temp is 72-76 degrees; and the lake is 0.84 feet high. TPWD says that largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, spinners, buzz baits, and skirted jigs...On the Texas Gulf Coast at Rockport, TPWD says that redfish and speckled trout are good on live baits or topwaters fished around the shoreline or among the flats. Flounder have been fair on mullet around the piers and Rockport wall.

Tip of the Week

The 51st Bassmaster Classic begins one week from today on Lake Ray Roberts as the June 11-13 world championship of bass fishing returns to Texomaland for the first time since 1979! To find out about the daily launches, weigh-ins, and the Expo, please visit www.bassmaster.com .