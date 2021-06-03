AC women's water polo trio earns ACWPC All-America honors

Herald Democrat

Austin College women's water polo players Sophie Oliver, Valery Piachonkina and Lexi Wong have been named All-Americans by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches.

Oliver, a sophomore from Houston, was selected as a first-team selection after being named the Collegiate Water Polo Association Division III Player of the Year in addition to being a first-team All-CWPA pick.

She led the CWPA with 29 goals and also led Austin College in steals and assists.

Piachonkina, a junior from Castro Valley, Calif., was an honorable mention pick after previously earning first-team All-CWPA honors. Piachonkina was outstanding in goal, making 61 saves as Austin College went 6-2 with its only two losses coming against NCAA Division I opponents.

Wong, a junior from Lantana, was also an honorable mention choice after joining Oliver and Piachonkina as a first-team All-CWPA honoree. Wong was second in the CWPA with 18 goals.