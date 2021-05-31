Swoopes wins two NCAA Division II outdoor track national titles

Herald Democrat

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Whitewright native and West Texas A&M standout Zada Swoopes won two more national titles and was an all-American in three events at the 2021 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Grand Valley State.

Swoopes capped off her performance by winning the shot put with a meet record of 57 feet, eight and a half inches on her final toss, finishing almost seven feet ahead of Black Hills State’s Kyla Sawvell, who was a distance second at 50 feet, 11 and a half inches.

All five of her six distances would have easily won — her worst mark was 53 feet, one and a quarter inch on her opening throw.

It is her third national championship in the shot put to go with her titles in 2018 (outdoor) and 2021 (indoor).

Swoopes also captured the national championship in the discus for the first time with a throw of 175 feet, six inches on her fifth attempt, beating Azusa Pacific’s Elle Alexander by nearly four and a half feet.

Swoopes also got all-American honors in the hammer throw after placing sixth in the event with a throw of 186 feet, five inches to break her own school record. She was three inches from fourth place.

West Texas A&M finish third in the team standings with 49 points, making the top three for the fourth time in program history. Swoopes accounted for 23 points by herself.