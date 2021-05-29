Storm women’s tennis adding freshman duo to its roster

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State head tennis coach Brian Nelson has announced the addition of Sara Gonzalez and Skye Royall to the women’s tennis program for the 2021-22 season.

Gonzalez comes in as a freshman from Guatemala City, Guatemala, where she attended Colegio Mixto Bilingue el Prado High School.

She earned an ITF ranking of 1741 and carries a high UTR rating of 8.50. Her family is also familiar with the area as her brother won a doubles national championship at Seminole State under Nelson during his time guiding that program.

Royall comes in as a freshman from Perth, Australia, where she attended Safety Bay High School.

She posted a high UTR rating of 9.85 and reached an ITF ranking of 1971.