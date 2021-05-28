Storm basketball player Dworsky earns academic All-American honor

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State basketball player Adam Dworsky has been named a third-team CoSIDA Academic All-American selection following the 2020-21 season for his work on the court and in the classroom.

Dworsky, a 5-11 senior mathematics major from Flower Mound, earned first team All-GAC honors for the second-straight season as well.

He has paced Southeastern with 14.7 points while dishing out a GAC-best 6.7 assists per outing. He also chipped in 5.5 rebounds per game.

This season he also became the career assists leader in the GAC with 679 assists and now holds the career, single-season, and single-game assist records for both Southeastern and the GAC.