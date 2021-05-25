Sherman, Bells lead THSCA academic all-state baseball selections

Herald Democrat

The Sherman Bearcats and Bells Panthers each had five baseball selections named academic all-state by the Texas High School Coaches Association for the 2021 season.

Sherman’s quartet was Dylan Fine and Luke Young on the second team and Tate Bethel, Tori Manning and Gavin Wright as honorable mention picks.

Bells’ group was led by Landon Nelson, who was on the Elite Team. Keaton High was on the first team and Hank Weaver, Hayden Trainor and Tanner Carter were honorable mention selections.

Denison’s Hunter Manning was named honorable mention.

Van Alstyne had four selections. Conner Loftice was on the first team, Dayanara Saenz and Tom Fowler were on the second team and Jordan Caldwell was honorable mention.

Howe’s Austin Thurman and Brett Burnett were second-team picks.

Tom Bean’s Chase Parsons was a second-team choice.