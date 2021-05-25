Lady Vikings open Series with slam, shutout

Herald Democrat

YUMA, Ariz. — Hailey Vess’ grand slam backed Dylann Kaderka’s shutout as the fourth-seeded Grayson Lady Vikings opened the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series with a 6-0 victory over 13th-seeded John A. Logan College at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.

Grayson (45-5) will face fifth-seeded Wallace State (54-4), a 5-0 winner over Chipola, in the second round at 4 p.m. on Wednesday for a spot in the quarterfinals on Thursday morning.

Kaderka threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks, Vess went 2-for-3, JT Smith was 3-for-4 and a homer shy of the cycle, drove in a run and scored, Maci Sanders was 2-for-3, scored and stole two bases and Dominique Rodriguez singled and scored for the Lady Vikings, who have won 18 straight games.

Alli Douglas and Montana Taylor singled for John A. Logan (44-12), which dropped into the loser’s bracket and will face Chipola.

Kaderka was nearly unhittable and the only inning where she faced any issues was in the top of the second with the game scoreless.

Taylor singled to open the frame but Kate Crombar immediately bunted into a double play. Douglas then singled to left but a strikeout ended the threat.

The only other base runners for the Lady Vols came when Taylor Witges reached on a one-out error in the sixth inning and Crombar did the same with two outs in the seventh.

Grayson got all the runs it needed in the third. Smith started the inning with a double to right before Cheyenne Stark and Rodriguez were hit by pitches to load the bases with one out.

Vess then launched a 0-1 pitch over the right-field fence for the 4-0 lead.

Before that the Lady Vikings wasted a pair of scoring chances. Smith started the bottom of the first with a triple to right but a pair of strikeouts and a pop-out followed to keep her stranded at third.

In the second, Vess singled before Azia Lokeni’s one-out walk. Kelsey Ray was able to keep the game scoreless with a groundout that moved the runners up and then a foulout off first base.

Grayson tacked on a pair of runs in the sixth. Sanders singled, stole second with one out and an error on the play allowed her to come around and score.

Zoe Lott stood at second after a two-out error and Smith drove her in with a single to center to close out the scoring.

