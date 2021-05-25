Whitesboro softball coach Colwell leaving for El Campo

After leading the Whitesboro softball program to its best season in nearly a decade, head coach Haley Colwell stepped down to take the same position at El Campo.

Colwell compiled a 49-47 record in four years with the Lady Bearcats, including a 20-6 overall record and area round appearance before losing a deciding game in a series against Whitewright.

Whitesboro won the 10-3A championship with a 12-2 mark to earn its first district title since 2013.

It was the second playoff appearance in three years with the 2020 season having been halted due to COVID-19 and the Lady Bearcats had their first postseason wins since 2014.

Whitesboro forced Game 3 against Whitewright but was unable to get to the third round for just the third time in program history and first since that 2014 squad made the region semifinals.

Colwell got her first head coaching position right out of college at Tioga and made the playoffs despite the brand-new program going 1-18. She was also an assistant on the 2016 Class 1A state champion volleyball team.

The next year she moved down the road to Whitesboro. The Lady Bearcats had a winning record in three of her four seasons, except for the COVID-19 shortened 2020 where Whitesboro was 5-6 when the UIL shut down spring sports.

Colwell went 9-6 in her first year and did not make the postseason before improving to 14-11 in 2019 and ending a four-year playoff drought. The Lady Bearcats lost against two-time defending 2A champion Bells, which went on to be the region runner-up in its first season moving up from 3A.

The former S&S standout shortstop was a four-year starter, district MVP, all-state selection and helped the Lady Rams to the state tournament for the first time in 2008 and a region final appearance in 2009 before graduating in 2010.

She played for one season at NCTC and then finished her career at Texas Woman's University.

El Campo, which is a 4A program located between San Antonio and Houston, went 19-5 this past season, won the District 24-4A title and made the second round of the playoffs. The Ricebirds have earned postseason berths every year since 2013 and advanced to the area round each of the last four times.

The move is the latest change for the girls athletic department at Whitesboro. Late last month athletic director Cody Fagan announced that Jennifer Sluder was taking over the volleyball program and Rheanna Fagan will lead the cross-country team.