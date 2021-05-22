Storm outfielder Morrow picks up Central Region honor

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State outfielder Seth Morrow was named Second Team NCBWA All-Central Region.

Morrow, a freshman outfielder from San Antonio, batted .378 with 54 hits, 14 of them doubles, along with three triples and 11 home runs. His double total ranked fifth in the Great American Conference while his three triples were good for eighth and his 11 homers ranked ninth.

Morrow was in the top 10 in the league in slugging percentage at .748 and on-base percentage at .474 and was tied for the top mark with 51 RBI.