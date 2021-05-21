Gunter leads area THSCA academic all-state softball selections

Herald Democrat

Three Texoma softball programs had players named academic all-state by the Texas High School Coaches Association for the 2021 season.

Gunter had three players selected. Makenna Kincheloe was on the second team and Taylor Boddie and Andrea Montes were honorable mention.

Howe’s Hannah Dwyer and Gracie Lankford were chosen for the second team.

Whitesboro also had two players picked. Chesney Wolf was on the second team and Rylee Russell was named honorable mention.