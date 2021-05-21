AC tennis players O’Brien and Spivey earn All-SCAC honors

Herald Democrat

Austin College tennis players Brett O’Brien and Preston Spivey have been selected as All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference performers for their play during the 2021 season.

O’Brien, a senior from Plano, was a second-team all-conference selection in singles play as well as being a second team All-SCAC pick in doubles competition alongside Spivey. In singles action, O’Brien was one of the top performers in the conference on line one with a 7-6 record. His seven No. 1 victories were the second-most in the conference this spring.

Spivey, a senior from Weatherford, teamed with O’Brien to be second-team All-SCAC in doubles. The duo played No. 1 doubles for 12 matches, going 6-6 on the year. Their six doubles victories playing on the top line tied for the second-most in the conference. Spivey also earned four singles wins on line two.