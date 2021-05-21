Austin College elevates Warren to head athletic trainer

Herald Democrat

Kelsey Warren has been named the head athletic trainer for the Austin College, athletics director David Norman has announced.

Warren takes on the role after having served as the assistant athletic trainer during the 2020-21 academic year, working closely with Austin College’s student-athletes and coaches over the course of a year that included having each program competing during the spring semester. Warren is a 2018 graduate of the University of South Carolina Upstate and earned her master’s degree from Weber State University in 2020.

Warren is a member of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, and before arriving at Austin College worked with multiple NCAA Division I programs at Weber State, including that school’s football and track and field teams. She also worked at Syracuse and Ben Lomond High Schools in Utah while completing her master’s degree.

During her first year at Austin College, Warren worked extensively with each of the department’s programs, including serving as the primary athletic trainer for ‘Roo football. She is also certified by the American Heart Association and American Red Cross, among numerous other professional certifications.