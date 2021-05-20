Van Alstyne softball drops region semifinal opener to Bullard

Herald Democrat

WHITEHOUSE — A big first inning by Bullard put Van Alstyne behind immediately and the Lady Panthers were never able to put anything together offensively in a 15-0 loss in five innings to start a Class 4A Region II semifinal series.

Van Alstyne (22-7) will look to force a deciding contest with a win at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Anna while Bullard (29-4) goes for the sweep to avoid a Game 3, which would be at noon on Saturday at Emory Rains.

Jenna Pharr had the only hit for the Lady Panthers while Kylie Allen walked and Tess Cutler reached on an error.

Addison Hooker was 4-for-4 with four RBI and scored, Kaylee Paul was 3-for-4 with four RBI and scored three times and Claire Cannon was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice for Bullard, which scored eight unearned runs.

Anistyn Foster threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts and a walk. Van Alstyne did not have a base runner until Pharr led off the fourth with a single to right. Allen had a one-out walk in the inning and they moved up on a two-out wild pitch.

Tinsley Love popped out to short in what was Van Alstyne's best chance to score, although by that point the Lady Panthers were down 11-0.

Cutler was on first after an error to open the fifth inning and was thrown out trying to steal for the final out of the game.

Bullard scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first as it sent 14 batters to the plate.

Berlyn Grossman was hit by a pitch before Paul singled to left. After an out, Hooker brought home the first run on a bunt single before it was 2-0 on a wild pitch.

Cannon had a two-run single before a pop-out but Kelsie Adams was unable to limit the damage there. Another error extended the inning and allowed another run before Bullard loaded the bases on a hit by pitch and a walk.

Taylor Roberts took over in the circle and Paul greeted her with a two-run single to center. Gabby Nichols singled to re-load the bases, Hooker made it 9-0 on a two-run hit to center and a passed ball scored the frame's final run.

Grossman had a sac fly in the second and Bullard closed out its scoring in the fourth.

With one out, an error and two walks loaded the bases. Paul had a two-run single, Nichols followed with a sac fly and Hooker singled in the final run of the contest.

Region semifinals

Class 4A Region II

At Whitehouse

Game 1

Bullard 15

Van Alstyne 0