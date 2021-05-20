Texoma entries lose in quarterfinals at Class 3A state tennis tourney

Herald Democrat

SAN ANTONIO — The Whitewright duo of sophomore Danielle Slack and senior Lyndsay Henderson took the first set of their Class 3A state tournament girls doubles match but were unable to advance out of the quarterfinals at the Anneamarie Tennis Center.

East Bernard's Rina Bowers and Peyton McGuire rallied for the 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory to send them into the semifinals and eliminate Slack and Henderson, who were the Region II champions.

In boys doubles, Whitesboro seniors Wyatt Reedy and Ethan Worley lost their quarterfinal match, 6-0, 6-1, against Peaster’s Levi Weertman and Tanner Elliott

Gunter senior Tate Rehmet lost in the boys singles quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-0, against Corpus Christi London’s Theodore Buchanan.