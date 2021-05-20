Gunter sweeps Maypearl to reach region semifinals

Herald Democrat

FORT WORTH — After needing to squeak out an extra-innings victory with a single run, the Gunter Tigers came up with plenty of offense to blow out Maypearl, 12-3, and sweep a Class 3A Region II quarterfinal series at Justin Northwest.

Gunter (32-7) will face either Elysian Fields or New Diana in the region semifinals. It is the second straight appearance by the Tigers in the fourth round and the third trip in the past six tries.

Cade Dodson went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and scored, Garrett Vogel was 2-for-4 with a triple, walked and scored three times, Kaden Rigsby singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times, Trey Oblas doubled, walked three times and drove in a run, Colton Jolly tripled, drove in a run, walked and scored and Cooper Wade allowed an earned run on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks in six innings to get the win.

Maypearl (19-8), which was in the region quarterfinals for the first time in four years, went scoreless for the first 13 innings of the series. By the time the Panthers got on the board in the bottom of the fourth, Gunter had built a 6-0 lead.

It was a much different feel than the 1-0 win in 10 innings by the Tigers in the series opener. Gunter scored a run two batters into this contest when Vogel tripled to right and scored on Rigsby’s sacrifice fly.

It was a 2-0 advantage in the third when Rigsby reached on an infield single and Dodson had an RBI double to left.

Gunter put up four runs in the fourth. Landon Pelfrey walked and Jolly tripled to center with one out. Riekkhan Bostick had an RBI single to left and Dodson had a two-out RBI double. Vogel scored on a passed ball to make it 6-0.

Maypearl loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth and Colt Frazier walked to force in a run before Aaron Jett grounded out to end threat. The Panthers then got within 6-2 in the fifth when Michael Todd walked, went to second on a groundout and scored on Clay Payne’s double to center.

Gunter extended its lead to 7-2 when Rigsby scored on a passed ball in the sixth and then put the game away with five runs in the seventh.

Nash Daniel reached on an error to open the inning before Zach Boland singled and Vogel walked with one out to load the bases.

Rigsby and Oblas walked to force in runs around a Dodson RBI single to make it 10-2.

Wade drove in a run with a fielder’s choice and Dodson scored on an error to cap the frame.

The Panthers tacked on their final run in the bottom of the seventh.

Region quarterfinals

Class 3A Region II

At Justin Northwest

Game 2

Gunter 12

Maypearl 3

Note: Gunter wins series 2-0