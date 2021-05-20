Grayson College softball earns No. 4 seed for JUCO World Series

Herald Democrat

The Grayson College Lady Vikings were seeded fourth in the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series at Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex in Yuma, Ariz.

Grayson's seed in the 16-team, double-elimination bracket reflects the final national rankings. Salt Lake Community College is the top overall seed, followed by Butler Community College and Florida Southwestern State.

The Lady Vikings (44-5) will face No. 11 John A. Logan College (44-11) in the first round at 3 p.m. Central on Tuesday.

The winner will face the winner between No. 5 Wallace State (53-4) and No. 12 Chipola (25-17) at 3 p.m. Central on Wednesday while the loser's in each match-up will square off in an elimination game at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.