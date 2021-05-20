Denison hires Farmersville's Green as girls basketball coach

A year after the Denison girls basketball program made a head coaching change, the Lady Yellow Jackets will have new leadership for the coming season.

Jeff Green has been hired to lead the Lady Jackets after their streak of playoff appearances and 20-win seasons ended at four.

“This is the first time in my career I’m coming in with a new regime,” Green said. “It’s building relationships and the trust. The focus with the kids is about what’s on your chest — Denison — and representing that with pride.”

He takes over for Brock Giles, who led the Lady Jackets for one year and has moved into a teaching-only position at DHS, and will also serve as an assistant athletic director. His duties there will cover UIL compliance and facilities as he joins Aaron Bach in an assistant role to athletic director Brent Whitson, who took over in late February.

“It’s going to be a three-headed monster,” Green said. “He wants every program athletically to be successful. That’s a big deal for me. The kids coming back is a big deal for me. The whole package is exciting.”

Green spent this past season as head boys coach at Farmersville and went 4-15 overall and 1-11 in District 13-4A play after the Farmers’ year was halted a couple of times because of COVID-19 issues.

“It was a brand-new everything and every time it seemed like we were turning a corner we’d get shut down again,” Green said. “There were glimpses of what it was supposed to look like. I’m more of a wide-open, let’s go play and get up and down the floor guy. We want to take a lot of shots.”

In the two years prior to that he led the girls program at Community. After a 7-23 mark and an 0-10 finish in district play in his first season, the Lady Braves improved to 11-20 and 5-5 in the District 13-4A standings to make the playoffs for the first time in six years.

“I’m about 50-50 on girls and boys experience. I saw the position come open and I really wanted to get back on the girls side and the assistant athletic director spot was also intriguing.”

Green has been in the area before. He was a boys basketball assistant at Van Alstyne for two years before he went to Community and was also at Sherman with boys basketball for the 2015-16 season.

He started his coaching career with a couple of stops in Oklahoma before a nine-year stretch at R.L. Turner. He went back-and-forth between both basketball programs as an assistant before leading the girls team in his final season there.

Green, whose wife Courtney is a trainer at Lovejoy, then spent a year as a boys assistant at Prosper leading into his first stint in Texoma.

The Lady Jackets went 5-20 overall and 2-12 in District 10-5A to finish last in the standings and miss the playoffs for the first time in five years as well as failing to win at least 20 games. Both streaks were the longest in program history.

“It’s eerily similar to when I took over at Community except the difference was we hadn’t been to the playoffs in six years,” Green said. “They know how to win. They’ve done it. For whatever reason they took a step back this season."

Giles took over when Rod Been stepped away from coaching after leading the Lady Yellow Jackets for eight seasons.

In that span Been went 115-132, including four straight playoff appearances to end his reign, two region quarterfinal berths and a district title.

Giles’ first season on the Denison bench was Been’s final one and he was elevated to the lead chair. Despite being just 26 years old, Giles had previous head coaching experience at Bland and Avery.

Prior to Been’s arrival, Denison had four head coaches in four seasons. This latest move means the six years surrounding his tenure will have six different head coaches.