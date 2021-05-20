Allen team wins soggy THSBA state tourney on Texoma

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

The weatherman didn’t fully cooperate last weekend, but that didn’t deter the 271 teams that showed up at the Denison Dam boat launch facility to weigh in after competing for two days in the 2021 Texas High School Bass Association State Tournament on Lake Texoma.

In fact, they were all just glad to be fishing in this year’s state championship bass fishing derby after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 event on Lake Belton.

For this year’s THSBA state championship derby, relatively tranquil weather greeted the anglers last Saturday when a team from Comal had the first day lead with more than 20 pounds. On Sunday’s championship day, the radar lit up with rainfall and storms, making conditions more challenging for the hundreds of high school anglers trying to figure out the largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass that roam the 89,000-acre lake.

In the end, the Allen High School angling team of Wyatt Schoening and Sam Semper caught and weighed 10 bass totaling 30.23 pounds to secure the state championship win. They were followed by Lovejoy High School’s Aidan Abramson and Benjamin Burns, the event’s runner-up team that weighed in 10 bass for 30.02 pounds.

Rounding out the Top 5 was the Allen High School team of Jake Inderman and Jack Duncan (3rd, 29.75); Noah Weibust and Riley Aebi (4th, 29.52, Allen High School); and Triston Richardson and Bryson Sellier (5th, 29.07, Tomball Memorial).

From the local area here in Grayson County, Van Alstyne’s Ryland Jennings and Sean Wilson finished in 54th place with 18.56 pounds; Tioga’s Logan Westbrook and Tanner Yant finished in 93rd with 13.75 pounds; and Pottsboro’s Charles Holder and Tyler Farris finished in 103rd with 12.45 pounds.

Other local competitors included Sherman’s Blume Cernero and Oliver Cernero in 128th with 10.56-pounds; Whitesboro’s Clayton Knight and Kyle Cunningham in 131st with 10.44 pounds; Sherman’s Emma Jones and Libby Cernero in 149th with 9.15 pounds; Whitesboro’s Paul Griffith and Major Ledbetter in 174th with 7.07 pounds; and Van Alstyne’s John Jenkins and Aiden Crow in 182nd with 6.45 pounds.

For the event, THSBA officials say that there were 271 hours fished with a total of 1,223 fish weighed for an average of 2.44-pounds per bass. The total weight caught during the May 15-16 event totaled 2,985.87 pounds with an average weight per team of 10.98 pounds.

Event officials say that there were 1,199 fish released alive for a 98% live release percentage, a figure that worked out to 4.51 fish released alive per team.

For more information on the Texoma state bass championship event last weekend and the THSBA’s upcoming Angler of the Year tournament on Lake Grapevine, visit the THSBA Facebook page or the organization’s website at www.thsba.net.