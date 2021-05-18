VA, Tioga teams lead area state fishing tourney finishes

Herald Democrat

A pair of Texoma teams finished in the top 100 at the Texas High School Bass Association state championship tournament, which was held on Lake Texoma over the weekend.

Van Alstyne’s Ryland Jennings and Sean Wilson led the area efforts as they placed 54th with eight fish coming in at a total of 18.56 pounds. They were 25th after Day 1 with 12.59 pounds.

Tioga’s Logan Westbrook and Tanner Yant came in 93rd after hauling in seven fish which weighed a total of 13.75 pounds. They moved up from being 115th after Day 1 with 6.27 pounds.

Pottsboro’s Charles Holder and Tyler Farris finished just outside the top 100 as they ended up 103rd with six fish at a total of 12.45 pounds. They had been 45th after Day 1 with 10.62 pounds.

Sherman’s Blume Cernero and Oliver Cernero placed 128th with five fish coming in at 10.56 pounds. They were 46th after Day 1 with 10.56 pounds.

Whitesboro’s Clayton Knight and Kyle Cunningham finished 131st with four fish going 10.44 pounds. They moved up from 190th after Day 1 with 3.24 pounds.

Sherman’s Emma Jones and Libby Cernero finished 149th after bringing three fish to the scales weighing 9.15 pounds. They improved from being 161st after Day 1 with 4.29 pounds.

Whitesboro’s Paul Griffith and Major Ledbetter ended at 174th with two fish weighing 7.07 pounds. They were 99th after Day 1 but were unable to add to their total on Day 2.

Van Alstyne’s John Jenkins and Aiden Crow were 182nd with two fish weighing a total of 6.45 pounds. They had been tied for 181st after Day 1 with 3.48 pounds.

Gunter’s Antonio Latham and Ryan Cassidy came away empty and tied for 243rd.

Allen's Wyatt Schoening and Sam Semper won the title with 10 fish totaling 30.23 pounds.

The Eagles had three of the top four spots. Lovejoy's Aidan Abramson and Benjamin Burns were the runners-up with 10 fish weighing 30.02 pounds.

Allen won the team title with 59 fish totaling 153.35 pounds. Montgomery was the runner-up with 54 fishing totaling 139.49 pounds.