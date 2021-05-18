Savage Storm’s Mahy selected for All-Central Region softball team

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Cheyenne Mahy was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association First Team All-Central Region softball selection.

She picked up the honor at the utility/pitcher position, matching her first-team All-GAC honor.

Mahy, a sophomore form Atwater, Calif., put together outstanding seasons at the plate and in the circle. She posted a 16-3 record in the circle with a 1.76 ERA and a pair of saves with 65 strikeouts. She also hit .307 with four doubles, two triples and a team-high 10 home runs while driving in 30.