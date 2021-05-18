Pottsboro's Estes finishes fourth at 3A state golf tourney; Bells takes 10th

Herald Democrat

MANOR — Pottsboro's Jack Estes found himself as part of a crowded leaderboard at the Class 3A state golf tournament.

The senior was in the mix over the two rounds but came up just short of earning a medal, finishing in a tie for fourth place at ShadowGlen Golf Course.

Estes shot a final-round 77 that when pair with his opening 76 gave him a two-day total of 153, which was tied by New Diana's Logan Moore.

It was Estes' best finish in three appearances at state after tying for 17th as a sophomore when Pottsboro was the state runner-up and tying for 32nd as a freshman when the Cardinals won the team championship. Last year's state tourney was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbus' Carson Wray won the individual state crown with a 148, shooting 75-73 after he shared the first-round lead with Tuscola Jim Ned’s Lain Tushinsky.

Tushinsky ended up getting the bronze medal at 150, finishing with matching 75s to end up in front of Estes and Moore for the last spot on the podium.

Pollok Central's Cameron Hubbard moved up from fifth place to second and captured the silver medal with a 149 after shooting 78-71.

Estes and Moore finished a stroke ahead of Columbus' Ty Thomas, who shot the low final round of 69 to get into the mix after opening with an 85.

The Bells Panthers shot a combined 20 strokes better in their final round but couldn't make up any ground and stayed in 10th place in the team standings.

Bells carded a 738 — improving with a 359 after an opening 379 — which was nine shots better than Whitney.

Blanco was ahead of the Panthers in ninth place with a 717.

Ben Stephens led the Panthers with a 168 and finished 27th, Wyatt Stephens had a 175 and tied for 34th, Kollin Kumler had a 192 and tied for 56th, Jonathan Cox had a 203 and was 63rd and Drake Stephens shot a 261 and was 70th.

Brock's Blue Team won the state title with a 639 while Callisburg was the state runner-up with a 662 and New Diana was third at 670, finishing two shots ahead of Brock's Gold Team to earn the bronze. Columbus, which won the title by a stroke over Pottsboro the last time state was held in 2019, finished fifth.