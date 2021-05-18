Golf Roundup — Pottsboro's Estes tied for 3rd in 3A after 1st round; Bells 10th in team standings

Herald Democrat

MANOR — Pottsboro senior Jack Estes is in contention for the Class 3A individual title after his first-round performance in the state golf tournament at ShadowGlen Golf Course.

Estes shot a 76 and is tied for third place with Cameron Yoe's Kaden Kuzel. They are just a shot off the lead held by Tuscola Jim Ned's Lain Tushinsky and Columbus' Carson Wray, who both opened with 75s.

Estes and Kuzel are two strokes ahead of Pollok Central's Cameron Hubbard and New Diana's Sam Benson in the race for a medal.

The final round of the tournament is on Tuesday.

In the team standings, the Bells Panthers sit in 10th place after opening with a combined 379.

Ben Stephens led the Panthers with an 82 and is tied for 19th, Wyatt Stephens had an 88 and is tied for 36th, Kollin Kumler had a 104 and is 60th, Jonathan Cox is a stroke behind in 61st and Drake Stephens shot a 133 and is 70th.

They are 14 strokes behind Blanco and 23 shots in back of Pollok Central.

Brock's Blue Team leads with a 324, five shots ahead of New Diana.