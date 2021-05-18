Denison girls lead 2021 THSCA academic all-state track selections

Herald Democrat

Denison girls lead 2021 academic all-state track selections

Seven Texoma track teams had senior athletes named academic all-state by the Texas High School Coaches Association for the 2021 season.

On the girls side, Denison had four selections — Abigail Errico was on the Elite Team, Jackie Patterson and Abygail Montes were on the second team and Karsen Ives was honorable mention.

Gunter’s Jacee Childers and Reagan Andres were on the first team and Bria Savage was an honorable mention choice.

Howe had a pair selected as Marissa Agee was on the first team and Hannah Dywer was on the second team.

S&S’ Suzanna Griffin was on the Elite Team and Baylee Hix was named second team.

Whitewright’s Hayden Thompson earned honorable mention status.

On the boys side, S&S had three selections as Austin Gordon and Jayson Nason were on the second team and Jake Reynolds was honorable mention.

Tioga also had three selections as Tanner Binyon, Ryan Montgomery and Devon English Jr. were honorable mention.

Bells’ Keaton High was a first-team pick and Tanner Carter was honorable mention.

Whitewright’s Xavier Cox-Dunlap was an honorable mention choice.