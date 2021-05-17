Southeastern softball receives several conference honors

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Six different Southeastern Oklahoma State softball players combined for nine Great American Conference honors, highlighted by a GAC Newcomer of the Year award for Cheyenne Mahy and a Freshman of the Year honor for Amberlyn Walsworth.

Walsworth also earned first team All-GAC honors as a pitcher while Mahy added the same honors at the utility/pitcher position. Kyia Monahwee was also a first-team selection at second base while Peyton Streetman was a first-team pick in the outfield.

Kady Fryrear was a second team selection at first base and Monahwee added a second-team selection as a utility/non-pitcher.

Kamarie Wallace was recognized as a GAC Elite Scholar Athlete.

Mahy, a sophomore form Atwater, Calif., put together outstanding seasons at the plate and in the circle. She posted a 16-3 record in the circle with a 1.76 ERA and a pair of saves with 65 strikeouts. She also hit .307 with four doubles, two triples and a team-high 10 home runs while driving in 30.

Walsworth, a freshman from Shreveport, La., posted a 16-5 record with a 2.09 ERA. She added a pair of shutouts and a save while striking out 136 hitters and holding opponents to a .229 average.

Monahwee, a junior second baseman/outfielder from Morris, Okla., had a .323 average with two doubles, two triples, and six home runs while driving in 23. She also tied for the team lead with 14 stolen bases.

Streetman, a sophomore outfielder from Howe, led the Storm with a .392 average to go with two doubles, a triple and a home runs while driving in 17 and scoring a team-high 27 runs.

Fryrear, a freshman from Tuttle, Okla., was second on the team with a .353 average and hit eight doubles, a triple and five home runs. She had 25 RBI and scored 23 runs.

Wallace, a sophomore third baseman from Henryetta, Okla., is an occupational safety and health major who is one of just four softball student-athletes to earn Elite Scholar Athlete honors.