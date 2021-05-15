Gunter qualifies for Division III state 7-on-7 tournament

Herald Democrat

BUFFALO — It didn't take the Gunter Tigers very long to qualify for the Division III state 7-on-7 tournament.

Gunter earned one of two spots at the Buffalo State Qualifying Tournament on the first weekend SQTs were held.

The Tigers went 2-1 in Pool B play with a 20-19 victory over Lexington and a 40-19 win against New Waverly to go with a 26-13 loss to Franklin.

Gunter advanced from pool play as the second seed and took on Chilton, the top seed in Pool A, and secured a berth at state with a 27-21 victory.

The Division III state tourney will be June 24-25 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.