Diamond Roundup — Van Alstyne softball sweeps; Bells baseball forces Game 3

MIDLOTHIAN — Kelsie Adams allowed a run on four hits to go with 16 strikeouts and no walks as Van Alstyne defeated Venus, 3-1, to sweep a Class 4A Region II quarterfinal series at Midlothian.

Van Alstyne (22-6) will face Bullard in the region semifinals. It is the Lady Panthers' first appearance in the fourth round since 1998.

Venus (19-8) was trying to make the region semis for the first time.

Tinsley Love was 2-for-4 with a double and scored, Taylor Roberts was 2-for-3 with a double and Jenna Pharr singled and scored for the Lady Panthers.

Adams had an RBI double in the top of the first but the Lady Bulldogs answered on Kaylee Davis' RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Van Alstyne took the lead for good in the fourth. Love opened the inning with a double and scored on an error. Tess Cutler scored on a one-out error after she stole third.

Class 3A Region II

Game 2

Grandview 5, Whitewright 2

In Sunnyvale, Makayla Alexander was 2-for-4 and scored for Whitewright but Grandview eliminated the Lady Tigers with a sweep in a Class 3A Region II quarterfinal series.

Grandview (35-5) will face either White Oak or West Rusk in the region semifinals.

Kylie Clements was 2-for-4, Kiera Anderson doubled, Natalie Alexander singled and scored and Madie Rohre and Gracie Robinson drove in runs for Whitewright (25-7), which had its best season since 2015.

The Lady Zebras jumped to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and were up 5-0 when Whitewright scored both its runs in the bottom of the third.

Faith Goodgion was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in two while Morgan Holliday singled, walked and scored for Grandview.

Baseball

Area Round

Class 3A Region II

Game 2

Bells 4, Grandview 3

In Plano, Tanner Carter allowed an earned run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks and also went 3-for-4 with two doubles and drove in a run as Bells kept its season alive with a victory over Grandview in Game 2 of a Class 3A Region II area round series at John Paul II.

Bells (24-9) and Grandview (27-6) will square off at 3 p.m. on Saturday at John Paul II for a berth in the region quarterfinals.

Keaton High and Koehler High each singled and drove in runs, Landon Nelson and Preston Carter each singled, walked and scored and Kaden Pyle scored twice for the Panthers, who went up 1-0 in the third and then scored three more times in the top of the fourth inning.

Grandview chipped away at the lead with single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings but went down in order in the seventh. Garrett Johnson singled and scored, Mason Lawson singled and drove in a run and Jimmy Mathis and Donnie Dycus each walked and scored.