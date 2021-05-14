Southeastern outfielder Morrow earns a pair of GAC honors

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Seth Morrow picked up a pair of Great American Conference baseball honors, earning the league’s Freshman of the Year award while also being named first-team All-GAC.

Morrow, a freshman outfielder from San Antonio, batted .378 with 54 hits that including 14 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs. His double total ranked fifth in the GAC and his 11 homers ranked ninth.

Morrow also ranked in the top 10 in the league in slugging percentage at .748 and on-base percentage at .474, as well as tied for the top mark in the conference with 51 RBI.