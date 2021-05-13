Grayson baseball has three named to all-conference teams

Herald Democrat

Three members of the Grayson College baseball team received all-North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference honors for their play during the 2021 season.

Blake Rambusch was named first-team as a utility player while Yanluis Ortiz was a second-team choice at catcher and pitcher Ryan Free was also on the second team after helping the Vikings finished fifth in the conference standings.

Rambusch hit .444 with a .563 on-base percentage to go with 16 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 40 RBI, 60 runs scored and 33 stolen bases.

Ortiz sported a .397 batting average with nine doubles, two homers, 37 RBI and scored 26 times.

Free went 6-0 with a 3.12 earned run average and 57 strikeouts in 52 innings.