Diamond Roundup — Gunter's Villanueva no-hits Whitesboro in opener; Whitewright softball loses Game 1

Herald Democrat

DENTON — Isaac Villanueva continued his dominant season on the mound with another no-hitter as Gunter defeated Whitesboro, 4-0, in the opener of a Class 3A Region II area round series at Denton Guyer.

Gunter (29-6) will look to sweep in Game 2 at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Guyer. Whitesboro (21-7) will try to force a deciding contest that would immediately follow.

Villanueva struck out six and walked one as he stretched his scoreless innings streak to 47 and a third innings, allowing just seven hits in that span. He has two no-hitters and was part of a combined no-no in Gunter's bi-district sweep of Grand Saline.

Cade Dodson was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run, Landon Pelfrey was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Garrett Vogel had a two-run triple, Kaden Rigsby walked and scored and Carter Layton singled and scored for the Tigers, who had a 3-0 lead after two innings.

Jacob Smith walked and Clayton Knight reached on an error for Whitesboro.

Villanueva retired 16 straight to start the game before Knight reached on a one-out error in the sixth. He then induced an inning-ending double play.

Smith walked to lead off the seven and took second on a passed ball with two outs before Villanueva closed out the victory.

Softball

Region quarterfinals

Class 3A Region II

Game 1

Grandview 3, Whitewright 2

In Sunnyvale, Whitewright's seventh-inning comeback fell just short as Grandview held on to beat the Lady Tigers in the opener of their Class 3A Region II quarterfinal series.

Whitewright (25-6) will look to extend the match-up with a win in Game 2 at 7 p.m. on Friday at Sunnyvale while Grandview (34-5) will look to avoid being push to Game 3 at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Sunnyvale.

Gracie Robinson hit a two-run homer after Kiley Anderson's one-out double in the top of the seventh inning to pull Whitewright within a run but Caydin Blackmon, who struck out nine and didn't walk a batter, got the final two outs to preserve the victory for the Lady Zebras.

Natalie Alexander and Madie Rohre added singles for the Lady Tigers.

Grandview took a 3-0 lead with single runs in the second, third and fourth innings. Olivia Bauerschlag drove in two runs, Morgan Holliday and KK Moore each doubled and scored and Macey Barton singled and scored for the Lady Zebras.