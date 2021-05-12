Region champ Grayson softball racks up several NTJCAC honors

Herald Democrat

After finishing first in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference standings and winning the Region V North title, the Grayson College softball team had several players recognized for getting the Lady Vikings to the World Series.

Grayson picked up three major awards as JT Smith was the NTJCAC Player of the Year, Dylann Kaderka was the conference’s Pitcher of the Year and Mike McBrayer was the Coach of the Year after the Lady Vikings went 44-5 overall and 27-5 in conference action.

Smith, an outfielder, hit .482 with a .568 on-base percentage with 16 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 62 RBI, 83 runs and 39 steals.

Kaderka went 27-2 with a 2.30 earned run average with 182 strikeouts in 164 and two third innings.

Both were joined on the all-conference first team by Zoe Lott at pitcher, Sage Harlow and Dominique Rodriguez on the infield.

Lott went 10-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 90 innings and also chipped in four home runs and 15 RBI.

Harlow batted .401 with 18 doubles, 17 homers, 72 RBI and scored 62 times.

Rodriguez had a .387 average with eight doubles, 12 homers, 50 RBI and scored 47 times.

Catcher Cheyenne Stark and outfielder Hailey Vess were on the second team and Maci Sanders was an honorable mention selection on the infield.

Stark finished with a .337 average, 10 doubles, 12 home runs, 46 RBI, 53 runs and 17 steals.

Vess batted .420 with 16 doubles, 21 homers, 59 RBI and 53 runs.

Sanders sported a .355 average, nine doubles, three homers, 31 RBI, 45 runs and 23 steals.