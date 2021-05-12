Austin College softball duo named to All-SCAC squad

Herald Democrat

Two members of the Austin College softball team have been named All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference performers for the 2021 season.

Sarah Ramirez was named second-team All-SCAC while Elizabeth Preston was an honorable mention pick.

Ramirez, a senior designated player from Anaheim, Calif., batted .397 with a .443 on-base percentage and a .587 slugging percentage in 22 games. She had six doubles and two home runs with 11 RBI, 12 runs and four steals.

Preston, a freshman shortstop from Prairiland, batted .362 with a .416 on-base percentage and a .580 slugging percentage. She also had five doubles, two triples, two home runs while driving in 10 and scoring 18 times to go with 11 stolen bases.