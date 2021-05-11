Six Austin College baseball players earn All-SCAC honors

Herald Democrat

Six members of the Austin College baseball team have been named All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference performers for the 2021 season.

Justin Alphonse, Ryan Culp, Zack Mahoney, Jake Thomas, Jake Trapani and Jake Webster all earned honorable mention All-SCAC accolades.

Alphonse, a senior third baseman from The Woodlands, batted .270 with a .414 on-base percentage with five doubles and 11 runs batted and scored 16 runs in 27 games played.

Culp, a senior pitcher from Midland, picked up a pair of victories, tossing two complete games and struck out 42 in 50.1 innings.

Mahoney, a senior second baseman from Corsicana, hit .340 with a .424 on-base percentage and a .440 slugging percentage. He had seven doubles and a home run, drove in 13 runs, scored 13 times and stole five bases.

Thomas, a senior pitcher from League City, earned two wins with 42 strikeouts in 54.2 innings.

Trapani, a freshman pitcher from League City, started six games and threw 40.2 innings, striking out 20 batters in nine total appearances.

Webster, a junior shortstop from Rockwall, batted .352 with a .423 on-base percentage and a .429 slugging percentage in 26 games. He had four doubles and a home run with 10 RBI, 20 runs and six steals.