Golf Roundup — Pottsboro's Reily finishes as Class 3A runner-up; Howe ends in 7th place

Herald Democrat

MANOR — Pottsboro junior Alli Reily came up just short of winning the Class 3A state golf championship, settling for the silver medal after the final round at ShadowGlen Golf Club.

Reily had a 79 to close out the tournament, the low score in the final round despite adverse weather conditions and delays, after starting with a 76 for a combined total of 155.

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill sophomore Katie Hart held on to take the title with a combined 154 after she shot an 80 following a first-round 74.

It was a flip of the finish at the Region II Tournament, when Reily had a six-stroke win over Hart to take the region crown.

Reily finished in the top five at state for the second time. She was fifth as a freshman before last year's state tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19.

McGregor's Maggie Parmer placed third with a 77-83 for a 160 total that was one stroke ahead of Corpus Christi London's Kacie Cazalas for the bronze medal.

The Howe Lady Bulldogs finished seventh in the team standings after a two-day total of 800 where the team shot a 403 following a 397.

Katie Grogan led the Lady Bulldogs with a combined 189 and tied for 22nd, Reagan Troxtell shot a 196 and was 31st, Brooke Robinson had a 205 and was tied for 36th, Kriston Harris finished with a 210 and placed 42nd and Grace Brennan had a 244 and was tied for 66th.

Howe was 10 strokes from a fourth-place tie with Odessa Compass Academy.

Lago Vista in fifth at 791 and Callisburg in sixth at 792 were right in front of the Lady Bulldogs.

Wall won the team title with a 696, ahead of McGregor (768) and Caldwell (786).