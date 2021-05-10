Golf Roundup — Pottsboro's Reily second, Howe Lady Bulldogs sixth after first round at 3A state tourney

Herald Democrat

MANOR — Pottsboro's Alli Reily is in second place after the first round of the Class 3A state tournament at ShadowGlen Golf Club.

Reily shot a 76 in the opening round and is two strokes behind Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill's Katie Hart, who set the pace with a 74 on the par 72 course.

McGregor's Maggie Parmer is a stroke behind Reily and no one else shot better than 80 heading into the final round.

The Howe Lady Bulldogs are sitting sixth in the team standings after a combined score of 397.

Howe is just a shot behind Lago Vista's Blue squad and three strokes in back of Caldwell.

Wall has the lead with a 353 while McGregor is at 382 and Callisburg shot an opening 387.

Katie Grogan led the Lady Bulldogs with a 93 and is tied for 18th while Brooke Robinson had a 98 and is tied for 29th, Regan Troxtell carded a 102 and is tied for 37th, Kriston Harris had a 104 and is tied for 40th and Grace Brennan shot 124 and is 67th.