Austin College celebrates its athletic year

The Austin College coaches and team members honored more than 50 student-athletes, including the Austin College male and female athletes of the year, in its annual Athletics Convocationvat Jerry Apple Stadium.

By virtue of head coaches’ selections, senior men’s basketball player Michael Holland and sophomore women’s water polo player Sophie Oliver were selected as the Pete Cawthon Male Athlete and Gene Day Female Athlete of the Year, respectively.

Holland earned first team All-SCAC honors after finishing in the top 10 in the conference in virtually every statistical category, averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals-per-game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and leading the ‘Roos to the SCAC Tournament semifinals.

Oliver was named the Collegiate Water Polo Association Division III Player of the Year after leading Austin College to its first conference championship, leading the CWPA with 29 goals scored during the year and also pacing the ‘Roos in both steals and assists.

Women’s cross country and distance track runner Aimee Landers-Wilburn and football player Jarrett Pleasant were named the female and male Tim Jubela Award winners as the most outstanding freshmen student-athletes. Landers-Wilburn earned All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference honors in both cross country and distance track this season, while Pleasant led the ‘Roo football team in tackles in his first year with the program.

Team Awards

Baseball

Cecil Grigg Award (most outstanding baseball player) – Jake Thomas

Baseball

Newcomer of the Year – Jake Trapani

Men’s Basketball

Hustle Award – Michael Holland

Pat E. Hooks Award (most outstanding basketball player) – Michael Holland

Women’s Basketball

Brittany Simpson Award – Andrea Selkow

Pat E. Hooks Award (most outstanding basketball player) – Reagan Chiaverini

Men’s Cross Country

Ron Munden Award (most outstanding runner) – Johnny Biffar

Men’s Cross Country

Most Improved – Andrew Cutting

Men’s Distance Track

Ron Munden Award (most outstanding runner) – Johnny Biffar

Most Improved – Burhan Biviji

Women’s Cross Country

Ron Munden Award (most outstanding runner) – Aimee Landers-Wilburn

Most Improved – Aimee Landers-Wilburn

Women’s Distance Track

Ron Munden Award (most outstanding runner) – Aimee Landers-Wilburn

Most Improved – Aimee Landers-Wilburn

Football

William B. Traylor Award (for hard work and dedication) – Tyler James

Gene “Duke” Babb Award (most outstanding football player) – Aaron Rideaux

Men’s Soccer

Clayton Hustle Award – Colin Saum

Most Outstanding Player – Colin Saum

Women’s Soccer

Carole Lomangino Award – Meredith Harris

Hustle Award – Hailey Woodard

Softball

Spirit Award – Elizabeth Preston

Most Outstanding Player – Elizabeth Preston

Men’s Swimming

Hannah Award (most outstanding swimmer) – Sean Cookson

Most Improved – Cody McCasland

Women’s Swimming

Hannah Award (most outstanding swimmer) – Chloe Hunt

Most Improved – Willa White

Men’s Tennis

Carroll Pickett Award (most outstanding tennis player) – Brett O’Brien

Most Improved – William Dixon

Women’s Tennis

Carroll Pickett Award (most outstanding tennis player) – Gigi Francis

Most Improved – Elena Aventa

Volleyball

Most Outstanding Player – Shelbi Cook

Team Impact – Mari Prazak

Men’s Water Polo

Golden ‘Roo – Taiton Fox

Cap 15 Award – Cade Griffith

Women’s Water Polo

Golden ‘Roo – Kendall Katusak

Cap 15 Award – Brooke Le

Departmental Awards (selected by head coaches)

Gene Day Award (Most outstanding female athlete) – Sophie Oliver, water polo

Pete Cawthon Award (Most outstanding male athlete) – Michael Holland, basketball

Tim Jubela Award – Most outstanding freshman athletes– Aimee Landers-Wilburn, cross country/distance track; Jarrett Pleasant, football

Robert T. Mason Award (Sportsmanship Award) – Will Koelzer, water polo; Andrea Selkow, basketball

Slats McCord Award (Senior Perseverance and Improvement) – Kolbie Banks, football; Hallie Dickerson, soccer

Bo Miller Award (Outstanding Achievement in Academics and Athletics) – Regan Wilkins, football; Ally Longaker, basketball

Sig Lawson Award (Dedication and Commitment to Austin College Athletics) – Regan Wilkins, football; Jaylyn Cleamons, basketball; Xander Spurlock, soccer; Justin Alphonse, baseball; Ben Rafalski, swimming; Preston Spivey, tennis; Andrew Thomas, cross country/distance track; Dylan Laventure, water polo; Brooklyn Talley, volleyball; Karsen Lampkin, softball; Cindy Ramos, basketball; Mack Bolen, soccer; Sammi Thiele, swimming; Aimee Landers-Wilburn, cross country/distance track; Gigi Francis, tennis; Alyssa Albers, water polo

Dr. Jack Pierce Academic Excellence Award (Highest Team GPA) – Women’s Swimming & Diving