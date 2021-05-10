Austin College celebrates its athletic year
The Austin College coaches and team members honored more than 50 student-athletes, including the Austin College male and female athletes of the year, in its annual Athletics Convocationvat Jerry Apple Stadium.
By virtue of head coaches’ selections, senior men’s basketball player Michael Holland and sophomore women’s water polo player Sophie Oliver were selected as the Pete Cawthon Male Athlete and Gene Day Female Athlete of the Year, respectively.
Holland earned first team All-SCAC honors after finishing in the top 10 in the conference in virtually every statistical category, averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals-per-game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and leading the ‘Roos to the SCAC Tournament semifinals.
Oliver was named the Collegiate Water Polo Association Division III Player of the Year after leading Austin College to its first conference championship, leading the CWPA with 29 goals scored during the year and also pacing the ‘Roos in both steals and assists.
Women’s cross country and distance track runner Aimee Landers-Wilburn and football player Jarrett Pleasant were named the female and male Tim Jubela Award winners as the most outstanding freshmen student-athletes. Landers-Wilburn earned All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference honors in both cross country and distance track this season, while Pleasant led the ‘Roo football team in tackles in his first year with the program.
Team Awards
Baseball
Cecil Grigg Award (most outstanding baseball player) – Jake Thomas
Baseball
Newcomer of the Year – Jake Trapani
Men’s Basketball
Hustle Award – Michael Holland
Pat E. Hooks Award (most outstanding basketball player) – Michael Holland
Women’s Basketball
Brittany Simpson Award – Andrea Selkow
Pat E. Hooks Award (most outstanding basketball player) – Reagan Chiaverini
Men’s Cross Country
Ron Munden Award (most outstanding runner) – Johnny Biffar
Men’s Cross Country
Most Improved – Andrew Cutting
Men’s Distance Track
Ron Munden Award (most outstanding runner) – Johnny Biffar
Most Improved – Burhan Biviji
Women’s Cross Country
Ron Munden Award (most outstanding runner) – Aimee Landers-Wilburn
Most Improved – Aimee Landers-Wilburn
Women’s Distance Track
Ron Munden Award (most outstanding runner) – Aimee Landers-Wilburn
Most Improved – Aimee Landers-Wilburn
Football
William B. Traylor Award (for hard work and dedication) – Tyler James
Gene “Duke” Babb Award (most outstanding football player) – Aaron Rideaux
Men’s Soccer
Clayton Hustle Award – Colin Saum
Most Outstanding Player – Colin Saum
Women’s Soccer
Carole Lomangino Award – Meredith Harris
Hustle Award – Hailey Woodard
Softball
Spirit Award – Elizabeth Preston
Most Outstanding Player – Elizabeth Preston
Men’s Swimming
Hannah Award (most outstanding swimmer) – Sean Cookson
Most Improved – Cody McCasland
Women’s Swimming
Hannah Award (most outstanding swimmer) – Chloe Hunt
Most Improved – Willa White
Men’s Tennis
Carroll Pickett Award (most outstanding tennis player) – Brett O’Brien
Most Improved – William Dixon
Women’s Tennis
Carroll Pickett Award (most outstanding tennis player) – Gigi Francis
Most Improved – Elena Aventa
Volleyball
Most Outstanding Player – Shelbi Cook
Team Impact – Mari Prazak
Men’s Water Polo
Golden ‘Roo – Taiton Fox
Cap 15 Award – Cade Griffith
Women’s Water Polo
Golden ‘Roo – Kendall Katusak
Cap 15 Award – Brooke Le
Departmental Awards (selected by head coaches)
Gene Day Award (Most outstanding female athlete) – Sophie Oliver, water polo
Pete Cawthon Award (Most outstanding male athlete) – Michael Holland, basketball
Tim Jubela Award – Most outstanding freshman athletes– Aimee Landers-Wilburn, cross country/distance track; Jarrett Pleasant, football
Robert T. Mason Award (Sportsmanship Award) – Will Koelzer, water polo; Andrea Selkow, basketball
Slats McCord Award (Senior Perseverance and Improvement) – Kolbie Banks, football; Hallie Dickerson, soccer
Bo Miller Award (Outstanding Achievement in Academics and Athletics) – Regan Wilkins, football; Ally Longaker, basketball
Sig Lawson Award (Dedication and Commitment to Austin College Athletics) – Regan Wilkins, football; Jaylyn Cleamons, basketball; Xander Spurlock, soccer; Justin Alphonse, baseball; Ben Rafalski, swimming; Preston Spivey, tennis; Andrew Thomas, cross country/distance track; Dylan Laventure, water polo; Brooklyn Talley, volleyball; Karsen Lampkin, softball; Cindy Ramos, basketball; Mack Bolen, soccer; Sammi Thiele, swimming; Aimee Landers-Wilburn, cross country/distance track; Gigi Francis, tennis; Alyssa Albers, water polo
Dr. Jack Pierce Academic Excellence Award (Highest Team GPA) – Women’s Swimming & Diving