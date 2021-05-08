Softball Roundup — Van Alstyne moves on to the third round; Tom Bean eliminated

Herald Democrat

UNIVERSITY PARK — Kelsie Adams threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts, a walk and a hit by pitch and finished 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in a run as Van Alstyne swept Alvarado with a 3-0 victory in Game 2 of its Class 4A Region II area round series at Highland Park.

Van Alstyne (20-6), which will face Venus in the region quarterfinals, advanced to the third round for the first time since 2000.

Jenna Pharr was 2-for-4 with a double, Madi Thomas singled and drove in a run, Sydney Sullivan walked twice and scored and Taylor Roberts walked, drove in a run and scored for the Lady Panthers, who took a 1-0 lead in the first and then added insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Abby Tatum singled for Alvarado (8-19).

Class 2A Region II

Axtell 10, Tom Bean 0 (5)

In Waxahachie, Chloe Farrer had the lone hit for Tom Bean as the Lady Tomcats were eliminated from the playoffs by Axtell in a Class 2A Region II area round match-up.

Tom Bean finished the season at 14-6.

Axtell (16-4), which will face Crawford in the region quarterfinals, led 6-0 after the third inning.