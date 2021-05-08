College Diamond Roundup — Lady Vikings advance to Region V North title game

Herald Democrat

Cheyenne Stark was 3-for-4 with a pair of homers, including a grand slam, a double, six RBI and scored three times as Grayson College beat McLennan College, 13-5, in six innings to earn a spot in the Region V North championship game at Lady Viking Field.

Grayson (43-5) will play either NCTC, Weatherford or McLennan at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and a win will clinch the crown for the Lady Vikings. If Grayson loses, the two teams will play again at 3 p.m. in a winner-take-all contest.

Dominique Rodriguez was 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and scored twice, Hailey Vess was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle and scored three times, Sage Harlow was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored twice, Maci Sanders doubled and drove in two and JT Smith doubled, walked and scored twice for Grayson.

GAC

Harding 1, Southeastern Oklahoma State 0 (8)

SEARCY, Ark. — Pitching was on full display in the regular season finale for Southeastern Oklahoma State but the Savage Storm came up short in a pair of 1-0 contests, the last an eight-inning affair, against Harding in Great American Conference action.

Amberlyn Walsworth allowed one run on two hits while striking out five in the opener but took the loss as the Storm managed just hits from Jaleigh Durst and Augusta Duty. Southeastern had a chance to tie the game in the fifth when Kyia Monahwee reached on an error and moved to second on a sacrifice but was thrown out at home to end the inning while trying to score on Durst’s single.

Cheyenne Mahy tossed seven scoreless innings, scattering five hits and three strikeouts in a no decision. Walsworth allowed a pair of hits in two-thirds of an inning as Harding finished the sweep with a walk-off win.

Kady Fryrear had two hits while Kamarie Wallace and Bailey Beard singled for Southeastern (34-10, 24-9), which will compete in the Great American Conference Tournament as the No. 3 seed after falling into a second-place tie with Harding in the standings.

Southeastern will face Ouachita Baptist at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Tiger Athletic Complex in Bentonville, Ark.

Baseball

NTJCAC

Grayson College 16, Ranger 1 (5)

RANGER — Beau Leonards threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and four walks as fifth-place Grayson College ended its season with a 16-1 victory in five innings to sweep Ranger in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Blake Rambusch was 2-for-2 with four RBI, two walks and scored four times, Yanluis Ortiz was 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and scored, Davis Powell was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and scored twice, Dax Dathe was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice and Cade Webber was 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored twice for the Vikings (30-17, 18-14).

Grayson started the day with an 11-9 victory in eight innings. Ortiz was 2-for-4 with a home run, walked drove in three and scored three times, Rambusch was 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Jesse Pierce was 3-for-5 and scored, Powell was 2-for-4 with a triple and a double, walked and drove in three and Hunter Watson was 2-for-5 with a double and scored.

GAC

Arkansas Tech 12, Southeastern Oklahoma State 4

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State baseball closed out its season with a pair of losses. 11-1 and 12-4, to Arkansas Tech in Great American Conference action.

In the opener, Seth Morrow and Colton Buckner each picked up a hit while Richard Ware recorded an RBI.

In the finale, Dylan Herd collected a pair of hits while Slayde Ortiz, Ware and Buckner had one apiece.

Buckner finished with a pair of RBI while Ortiz and Herd drove in one each for Southeastern (17-22, 13-20), which ended 10th in the conference standings.