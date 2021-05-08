Baseball Roundup — Bells, Gunter advance; Pottsboro forced into Game 3

Herald Democrat

NEVADA — Hayden Trainor's RBI single with one out in the top of the eighth inning lifted Bells to a 6-5 victory over Edgewood in the deciding contest of its Class 3A Region II bi-district series at Community.

Bells (23-8) will face Grandview in the area round.

Edgewood (18-16) tied the game on Noah Boone's two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the seven inning. But the Panthers opened the eighth with a walk by Keaton High and a single from Tanner Carter before Trainor's one-out hit to right made the difference.

Tanner Carter struck out the final two batters to get the save after Edgewood put the tying run at third with one out.

Landon Morse was 2-for-4 with two doubles, walked and drove in three, High singled, walked and scored twice and Preston Carter walked twice and drove in a run for Bells.

Boone homered twice and drove in four for Edgewood.

Game 2

Gunter 4, Grand Saline 1

In Princeton, Trey Oblas drove in a pair of runs as Gunter finished off a sweep of Grand Saline in a Class 3A Region II bi-district series.

Gunter (28-6) will face Whitesboro in an area round series at Denton Guyer. Game 1 is at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday with Games 2 & 3 at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Cooper Wade allowed an unearned run on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks in six innings to get the win and also singled and drove in a run while Landon Pelfrey threw a scoreless seventh to earn the save, Kaden Rigsby was 2-for-4 and scored, Garrett Vogel walked and scored and Cade Dodson singled, drove in a run and scored for the Tigers, who came up with all four runs in the sixth inning.

Brett Kindle singled, walked and scored for Grand Saline (11-18).

Game 2

Prairiland 3, Pottsboro 1

In Pattonville, Barrett Kent doubled, walked and scored but Pottsboro couldn’t get a sweep against Prairiland in a Class 3A Region II bi-district series.

Pottsboro (18-11) and Prairiland (14-13) will play the deciding contest at 7 p.m. on Monday at Bells.

Jett Carroll singled and walked, Braden Driggs singled and Jackson Lipscomb and Aaron Massie walked for the Cardinals. Massie allowed three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Caleb Jameson allowed an unearned run on three hits with nine strikeouts and four walks and Brayden Nichols was 2-for-3 with two RBI for the Patriots.

Class 2A Region II

Game 2

Sam Rayburn 12, Tioga 1

In Tioga, Chase Jones walked twice and scored but the Bulldogs were unable to fend off a sweep as Sam Rayburn won Game 2 in the Class 2A Region II bi-district series.

Sam Rayburn (20-7) will face Alvord in the area round.

Tyler Henley doubled, Tanner Yant and Rylan Newman singled and Caden Pelley walked for Tioga (7-14).

Drew Baker was 3-for-5 with two RBI and scored twice and Kyler Clemons was 3-for-5 with two RBI for Sam Rayburn.