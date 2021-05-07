Softball Roundup — Whitewright, Van Alstyne win series openers; S&S eliminated

Herald Democrat

BELLS — Kiera and Kiley Anderson homered as Whitewright defeated Whitesboro, 5-3, to open a Class 3A Region II area round series.

Whitewright (24-4) will look to sweep the series at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bells while Whitesboro (19-5) will try to force a deciding third contest.

Madie Rohre allowed a run on two hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in five and two thirds innings and also doubled, walked and drove in a run, Natalie Alexander doubled, walked and scored twice and Kyleigh Clements walked twice and scored for Whitewright, which built a 5-1 advantage after four innings.

Maddy Cole homered, Karley Wolf doubled, drove in a run and scored and Elly Harper singled for Whitesboro.

Emory Rains 18, S&S 1 (5)

In Princeton, Ashlynn Fowler homered for the only hit by the Lady Rams in their Class 3A Region II area round loss against Emory Rains.

Rylie Rasmussen walked and Presley Wilson was hit by a pitch for S&S (13-7).

Sage Hoover allowed struck out 11 in four innings and Linzee Hague homered, walked, drove in three and scored three times for Emory Rains (32-1), which will face either Prairiland or Pilot Point in the region quarterfinals.

Rains led 5-0 before scoring 12 runs in the fourth inning.

Class 4A Region II

Game 1

Van Alstyne 10, Alvarado 1

In University Park, Kelsie Adams was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and scored as Van Alstyne opened its Class 4A Region II area round series with a 10-1 victory against Alvarado at Highland Park.

Van Alstyne (19-6) will look to sweep in Game 2 at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Highland Park. Alvarado (8-18) will try to force a deciding third contest.

Taylor Roberts did not allow an earned run on four hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks, Kylie Allen was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Jenna Pharr was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Tinsley Love was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Sydney Sullivan doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Callie Hunter doubled and scored for the Lady Panthers.