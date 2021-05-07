Pottsboro's Fellinger signs with SAGU

POTTSBORO — Hannah Fellinger never doubted that she was going to return to the court after a torn ACL.

The Pottsboro senior viewed the injury a year-and-a-half ago as an obstacle to overcome. But she also wasn’t sure how close to form she would be by the time her final basketball season was set to start.

“As soon as it happened I didn’t think I would be able to play in college. It was such a mental game coming back,” Fellinger said. “I just didn’t know if I’d be as athletic, moving laterally as well as I used to. Junior year, that’s a crucial year for colleges to look at you. That was really hard for me.

With her hard work and another strong perfomance to finish out her high school career, the injury would not force her to miss out on playing at the next level as Fellinger signed to play basketball for Southwestern Assemblies of God.

She chose the NAIA program in Waxahachie for a couple of reasons.

“I went and toured the campus and liked what I saw and met Coach Sons. He was really personable,” Fellinger said. “I got to meet a lot of the girls and who was going to be my roommates.”

During her senior year, Fellinger helped the Lady Cardinals finish 21-6 and make the area round before losing to state semifinalist Ponder. She averaged 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.1 assists and was the District 11-3A Defensive Player of the Year and an all-region selection by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

She was also a first-team all-district choice as a freshman and sophomore — the only thing that kept her from a clean sweep was the major injury suffered in the district opener as a junior.

During her freshman season the Lady Cardinals were a win away from the state tournament, reaching the region final for the first time.

“I’ve loved the coaches that I’ve had and my teammates have been so great,” Fellinger said.

She has also been a four-year starter on the volleyball team, including earning first-team all-district honors this past fall when she helped the Lady Cardinals make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Southwestern Assemblies of God went 2-10 overall and 2-7 in the Sooner Athletic Conference this past season, which was shortened due to COVID-19.

The Lady Lions were 14-15 overall and 8-12 and seventh in the conference standings the prior year and in 2018-19 had a 21-12 record and tied for fourth in SAC play.

“With it being Coach’s first year there and everything going on, it’s going to be like a whole new team with all freshmen,” Fellinger said. “I think it’s going to be good because we’re all getting a new experience together. I know it’s such a different level of intensity.”