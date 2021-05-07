Baseball Roundup — Gunter, Pottsboro open playoffs with shutouts; Bells pushed to Game 3

Herald Democrat

PRINCETON — Isaac Villanueva and Jacob Morris combined on a no-hitter as Gunter opened its Class 3A Region II bi-district series with a 14-0 victory in five innings against Grand Saline.

Gunter (27-6) will look to sweep the series at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Princeton while Grand Saline (11-17) will try to force a deciding third contest.

Villanueva went four innings with five strikeouts and two walks, extending his scoreless streak to 40 and a 1/3 innings, giving up just seven hits in that span.

Cooper Wade was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Garrett Vogel was 2-for-2 with a triple, walked, drove in two and scored, Cade Dodson singled, walked twice, drove in two and scored twice, Trey Oblas singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Riekkhan Bostick doubled, walked and drove in two, Kaden Rigsby singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Carter Layton doubled and scored for Gunter.

Game 1

Pottsboro 9, Prairiland 0

In Pottsboro, Jackson Lipscomb and Jaxson Jester combined on a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and four walks as the Cardinals opened their Class 3A Region II series with a victory over Prairiland.

Pottsboro (18-10) will look to sweep the series at noon on Saturday at Prairiland while the Patriots (13-13) will try to force a deciding third game at Bells on Monday night.

Lipscomb also had a two-run homer, Barrett Kent was 2-for-4 with a double and scored, Jett Carroll tripled, walked and scored twice, Jake Kubik singled, drove in a run and scored twice, Aaron Massie singled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Titus Lyons singled, drove in a run and scored for the Cardinals.

Game 2

Edgewood 8, Bells 2

In Nevada, Landon Morse was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a triple and scored during Bells’ loss against Edgewood in a Class 3A Region II series at Community.

The deciding Game 3 will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Community.

Tanner Carter was 2-for-3, walked and scored, Hayden Trainor was 2-for-3, walked and drove in a run, Lane Kendrick doubled and Landon Nelson walked and drove in a run for Bells (22-8).

Lukas Grace was 3-for-4 with a double and drove in a run for Edgewood (18-15), which built an 8-1 lead after five innings.

Class 2A Region II

Game 1

Wolfe City 7, Tom Bean 5 (11)

In Merit, Alex Sanchez was 2-for-4 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored during Tom Bean’s extra-innings loss to Wolfe City in the opener of a Class 2A Region II bi-district series.

Wolfe City (8-10) will look to sweep the series at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Bells while Tom Bean (13-7) will try to force a deciding third contest.

Aiden Jones walked twice and scored twice, Wyatt Curd was 2-for-5, Gage Moore walked and drove in a pair and Lance Pauler singled, walked and scored twice for Tom Bean.

Game 1

Sam Rayburn 7, Tioga 6

In Ivanhoe, Logan Westbrook was 3-for-4 and scored twice during Tioga’s loss against Sam Rayburn to open a Class 2A Region II bi-district series.

Sam Rayburn (19-7) will look to sweep the series at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Tioga while the Bulldogs (7-13) will try to force a deciding third game.

Tanner Yant walked twice and scored twice, Rylan Newman singled and scored and Jonah Grubbs walked and scored for Tioga, which trailed 7-0 after three innings and nearly pulled off the comeback with three runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Seth Hartline was 3-for-3 and scored for Sam Rayburn.