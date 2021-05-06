Track Roundup — Whitewright's Cox-Dunlap gets bronze medal in Class 3A 200 dash

Herald Democrat

AUSTIN — Whitewright senior Xavier Cox-Dunlap closed out his career with the bronze medal in the 200 meter dash in the Class 3A state track meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Cox-Dunlap was third with a time of 22.36 seconds, finishing ahead of Maypearl’s Aidan Matthews, who was fourth in 22.45 seconds, for the final spot on the podium.

Spearman’s Brenen Thompson won the state title in 21.27 seconds and Hemphill’s Dre’Lyn Washington took silver at 22.13 seconds.

Cox-Dunlap also finished seventh in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.04 seconds. Whitney’s Demari Wilson captured first place in 10.38 seconds.

His younger sister, Whitewright freshman Kayanna Cox, competed in a pair of events. She was seventh in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.30 seconds. Goliad’s Kyla Hill won the race in 42.95 seconds.

She also had a seventh-place finish in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.81 seconds. Huntington’s Makenzie Hale won with a time of 13.66 seconds.

Whitesboro freshman Olivia Hildebrand was fifth in the discus throw with a toss of 123 feet, five inches. Jefferson’s Tierrani Johnson won the title at 136 feet, six inches.

Whitesboro freshman Rory Hake was sixth in the 3,200 with a time of 11:57.40. Holliday’s Hannah Spears was the state champion with a time of 10:57.56.

Gunter freshman Abby Elmore competed in a pair of events, taking sixth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.23 seconds that was just 0.03 seconds from fourth place. She also was sixth in the high jump, clearing five feet, two inches. Denver City’s Lexi Ivy won at five feet, eight inches.

Gunter sophomore Ava Cantrell was sixth in the 400 with a time of 59.53 seconds. Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings captured the state title with a time of 54.98 seconds.

The Gunter 1,600 relay of Jacee Childers, Sarah Denton, Elle Whitteker and Cantrell finished seventh with a time of 4:04.46. Goliad captured the gold medal with a time of 3:57.13.

The Howe 1,600 relay of Kendall Griffin, Hannah Dwyer, Teagan Stubblefield and Marissa Agee finished ninth with a time of 4:13.53.

Agee also finished seventh in the 800 with a time of 2:25.40. She was a second from getting fifth place. Brock’s Torrye Tyler took gold in 2:18.

Class 4A

The Van Alstyne 1,600 relay of Collin Reynolds, Sam Wyatt, Blake Hyatt and Gavin Montgomery finished sixth in the Class 4A state track meet with a time of 3:23.38.

Waco La Vega won the title with a time of 3:16.79.

Hyatt also had an eighth-place finish in the 800 with a time of 1:58.94 and was a second from getting into the top five. San Elizario’s Edwin Gomez won in 1:56.80.