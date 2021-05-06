Three Austin College women's soccer players named All-SCAC

Herald Democrat

Three members of the Austin College women's soccer team have been named All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference performers for their play during the 2021 spring season. Meredith Harris was named first-team All-SCAC, while Sydney Padget was a second-team selection and Dajia Campbell was named both honorable mention and to the All-Freshman Team.

Harris, a junior goalkeeper from Mansfield, led the SCAC with 71 saves and finished third in the conference with a .910 save percentage. Harris surrendered just seven goals in more than 600 minutes. She also received one vote for SCAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Padget, a junior midfielder from Keller, made an impact at both ends of the field.

Campbell, a freshman forward from Frisco, tied for the team lead with two goals, including one game-winner.