College Softball Roundup — Grayson wins Region V tourney opener; Storm lose to start final series

Hailey Vess was 2-for-2 with a grand slam, walked and scored three times as top-seeded Grayson College opened the Region V North Tournament with a 10-0 victory in five innings against eight seed Ranger College at Lady Vikings Field.

Grayson (41-5) will face the Weatherford-Temple winner at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in the semifinals of the winner's bracket.

Dylann Kaderka threw a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks, Sage Harlow singled, walked and scored, Carmen Eilertsen walked twice and scored twice and JT Smith and Dominique Rodriguez each walked and scored for Grayson, which scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

GAC

Harding 5, Southeastern Oklahoma State 2

SEARCY, Ark. — The first-place Savage Storm managed just three hits — all in the seventh inning — during a series-opening loss against third-place Harding in Great American Conference play.

Peyton Streetman singled before Cheyenne Mahy's home run while Kamarie Wallace singled for Southeastern Oklahoma State (34-8, 24-7), which finishes the regular-season ending series with a double-header at noon on Friday.