Bells baseball wins pitchers' duel to open bi-district series

ROCKWALL — Landon Morse scattered three hits, two walks and three hit by pitches while striking out 10 as Bells opened its Class 3A Region II bi-district series with a 2-1 victory against Edgewood at Rockwall High School.

The Panthers (22-7) will look to sweep the series with a win at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Community. Edgewood (17-15) will try to force a deciding third contest at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Morse also singled and scored while Tanner Carter singled and scored, Landon Nelson walked and drove in a run, Preston Carter walked twice and Hayden Trainer singled and walked for Bells, which broke the one-all tie on Koehler Highs sac fly in the bottom of the fifth.

Edgewood scored its run in the top of the first when Lukas Grace walked with the bases loaded. Bells tied it in the bottom of the inning on Nelson's groundout to short.

After a shaky first inning and leaving the bases loaded, Morse allowed just four base runners the rest of the way.