Grayson’s Asinde, Williams earn NJCAA Division I All-America honors

Herald Democrat

Grayson College sophomores Jane Asinde and Tyrone Williams were All-America selections by the National Junior College Athletic Association at the Division I level for the 2021 season.

Asinde was one of 10 players named to the first team while Williams was chosen for the second team.

Asinde, who has signed to play for Wichita State, averaged 18.9 points and 12.5 rebounds per game and shot 52.4 percent from the field in helping the Lady Vikings to a 19-4 record and a runner-up finish in the Region V North Tournament.

She had previously been chosen for the 2021 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Two-Year College Coaches’ All-America team.

Williams averaged 27.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals as the Vikings went 19-3. He shot 55 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent on three-pointers.