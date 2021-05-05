Grayson College baseball earns sweep against Ranger

Herald Democrat

Grayson College baseball sweeps Ranger

Blake Rambusch was 2-for-4 with three RBI and scored as sixth-place Grayson College beat seventh-place Ranger College, 9-4 to sweep a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header at Dub Hayes Field.

Stacey Bailey was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Isaac Webb singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored, Cade Webber doubled, walked and scored twice, Will Quillen doubled and scored and Luke Finn walked and scored twice for the Vikings (28-17, 16-14), who close out the regular season with a double-header at Ranger on Saturday.

Grayson started the day with an 8-0 victory as Ryan Free and Dax Dathe combined on a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and seven walks. Yanluis Ortiz was 3-for-3 with three RBI and scored twice, Davis Powell was 3-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored, Nick Vernars was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, Wade Elliott was 2-for-2 with two RBI and scored, Webb was 2-for-2 and scored twice and Rambusch was 2-for-4 and scored.