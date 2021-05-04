Two Austin College men's soccer players named All-SCAC

Herald Democrat

Two members of the Austin College men's soccer team have earned All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference recognition for their play during the spring 2021 season, the league office has announced.

Xander Spurlock and Colin Saum were named honorable mention selections.

Spurlock, a junior from Frisco, was selected as an all-conference player for his efforts as both a midfielder and defender for the 'Roos, starting all seven matches and tallying a goal.

Saum, a senior from McKinney, helped Spurlock anchor the 'Roos defensively throughout the season, starting all six games in which he appeared. Saum finished the year with a goal, scoring on a penalty kick in the conference tournament.