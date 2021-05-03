Herald Democrat

Whitesboro beats S&S to close out District 10-3A baseball action

SADLER — Jacob Smith was 2-for-2 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored twice as district co-champion Whitesboro defeated S&S, 8-1, in three innings in the 10-3A finale.

Torran Naglestad was 2-for-2 and scored, Mac Harper was 2-for-2 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Paul Griffith was 2-for-2 with a double and scored twice, Maxx Parker singled, drove in a run and scored and Jake Hermes singled and drove in a run for Whitesboro (19-6, 12-2), which shared the district title with Boyd and is the second seed for the playoffs.

The Bearcats will face Keene in a bi-district series at Ponder. Games 1 and 2 are at 3:30 p.m. on Friday with Game 3 at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Jake Reynolds singled and scored, Josh Pittner singled and Zion Richardson walked for S&S (2-18, 0-14).