College Tennis Roundup — Austin College teams lose in SCAC quarterfinals

SAN ANTONIO — The Austin College men’s tennis team came up short against St. Thomas, 5-2, in its Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship Tournament quarterfinal match.

Brett O’Brien and Preston Spivey got Austin College (3-10) on the board at No. 1 doubles, winning 8-7 with a 7-3 tiebreak, while Calum Robe and Tate Nelson fell, 8-2, on line two and Matthew Cochran and William Dixon dropped an 8-1 decision on line three.

O’Brien was defeated 1-6, 2-6 at line one in singles action, and Nelson fell 1-6, 6-7 with a 5-7 tiebreak at line four. Joseph Carrillo fell in a 3-6, 0-6 line five decision while Cochran earned Austin College a point with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 6 singles. Spivey’s line two match went unfinished with scores of 6-2, 3-5 when the match ended while Robe was at 2-6, 6-4 in another unfinished match at line three singles.

Women

SCAC Quarterfinals

Schreiner 5, Austin College 0

SAN ANTONIO — The Austin College women’s tennis team saw its season come to a close with a 5-0 loss against Schreiner in the opening round of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship Tournament.

The ‘Roos (3-10) fell in each of their three doubles matches with the No. 1 team of Gigi Francis and Phoebe Shapard coming up short by an 8-6 margin. Madelin Hiler and Sierra Thomas dropped an 8-1 decision at No. 2 doubles and Elena Aventa and Danielle Saltzman were defeated, 8-1, at No. 3 doubles.

Only two of six singles matches were completed as Schreiner won at lines four and five to clinch the win. Thomas dropped a 0-6, 0-6 decision on line four while Aventa fell 0-6, 1-6 at line five. Francis was up 6-4, Shapard was in a 3-6, 2-0 line two match, Hiler was trailing 0-6, 1-4 at line three and Saltzman was behind 0-6, 0-5 at line six when it ended.